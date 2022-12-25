By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Marcus Smart is always pivotal to the Boston Celtics’ success. But the reigning Defensive Player of the Year’s impact looms even larger against the Milwaukee Bucks, though, making his status for his team’s highly anticipated Christmas matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and company especially significant.

Celtics fans got good news on that front shortly before tipoff of Sunday’s game, with the team announcing Smart would be available to play, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Smart didn’t play in the Celtics’ disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, sidelined by a non-COVID illness. He was questionable against the Minnesota Timberwolves two days later but ultimately took the floor, finishing with seven points and seven assists in Boston’s dominant 134-112 victory,

Expect Smart to be all over the floor versus the Bucks, perhaps even starting the game as the Celtics’ primary defender of Antetokounmpo. His ability to switch across five positions is extra impactful against a team like Milwaukee. Smart has the strength, quickness and physicality needed to check everyone from Antetokounmpo, to Jrue Holiday to Bobby Portis.

The Celtics enter Christmas at 23-10, a half game ahead of the Bucks for the best record in the Eastern Conference and NBA at large. Boston is just 4-6 in its last 10 games, crumbling offensively after a scorching start to the season on that side of the ball. The reigning Eastern Conference champions own the league’s worst offensive rating over that span, problematic battling a Milwaukee defense that ranks second in the NBA.

The Celtics and Bucks tipoff at 3:00 p.m. PST on ESPN.