The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 NFL training camp surrounded by an unusual level of quiet. After years of chaos, roster churn, and quarterback carousel rides, Cleveland has embraced a relatively understated offseason. Beneath the surface of this apparent stillness, though, is a team very much at a crossroads. They are possibly on the verge of a few strategic trade moves before the regular season begins.

Careful Rebuild, Not a Splashy One

The Browns' quiet approach makes sense given their tight financial situation. Gone are the flashy, headline-grabbing moves of past years. Instead, Cleveland’s front office opted for a more strategic retooling, starting with a pivotal draft-day decision.

Holding the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns passed on electrifying two-way star Travis Hunter and traded down with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The deal netted them the No. 5 pick and Jacksonville’s 2026 first-rounder. That was a forward-thinking move that favored roster flexibility over instant stardom. Sure, some fans lamented missing out on Hunter. However, the message was clear: this rebuild is about sustainability, not sizzle.

Nowhere is that more apparent than at quarterback. The Browns are casting a wide net, bringing four signal-callers to camp. They have veteran stopgap Joe Flacco, former Steelers starter Kenny Pickett, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, and fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders. With just three likely to survive final cuts, the battle for depth chart positioning will be one of the most-watched stories in camp.

Should Sanders impress in preseason and push for playing time, Cleveland’s rebuild could fast-track in unexpected ways. Either way, the Browns have hit the reset button. This time, they’re hoping it finally leads to answers under center and a return to playoff relevance.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are sneaky Cleveland Browns trade candidates entering 2025 NFL training camp.

1. QB Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett joined the Browns earlier this offseason as a low-risk, potentially high-reward addition. The former first-round pick had an up-and-down tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers before losing his starting job. He then won a Super Bowl with Philly. Cleveland saw an opportunity to buy low. But now, Pickett is in a crowded quarterback room where he might not even crack the top three.

The Browns aren't going to carry four quarterbacks into Week 1. That should be certain. Flacco's veteran leadership and late-2024 heroics give him an edge. Gabriel has developmental upside, while Sanders, thanks to his charisma and raw talent, has quickly become a fan favorite and social media sensation. All signs point to Pickett being the odd man out.

Pickett's starting experience, familiarity with AFC North defenses, and affordable rookie deal make him a logical target for quarterback-needy teams looking for either a bridge starter or insurance behind a young signal-caller.

Think of teams like the Las Vegas Raiders or New Orleans Saints. These are franchises with murky quarterback situations that could benefit from a plug-and-play backup with upside. A fifth-round pick or a conditional fourth could be enough to get a deal done. For Cleveland, it’s not just about the return. It's about clearing the logjam and clarifying the QB hierarchy.

Article Continues Below

2. TE David Njoku

A fan favorite and athletic marvel, David Njoku has been a mainstay in Cleveland’s offense for years. 2025, though, might be the time for a graceful exit. Entering the final year of his contract, Njoku’s future with the Browns is anything but certain. And with Cleveland looking to preserve cap space for 2026 and beyond, a trade could be a proactive move.

Adding fuel to the speculation fire is the team’s recent investment in tight end Harold Fannin Jr. He is a versatile rookie who impressed during OTAs. If Fannin continues his rise, the Browns may view him as a cheaper, long-term replacement for Njoku. Again, the lateer will command a sizable contract in free agency.

Njoku’s Pro Bowl pedigree, elite red-zone capability, and improved blocking have made him an attractive trade target for contending teams. He’s the kind of player that could tilt the balance for a playoff hopeful. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, or New York Jets could be in the mix.

Additionally, by moving Njoku, Cleveland would gain both draft capital and over $9 million in cap relief. That’s flexibility the front office could reinvest into future deals. They could also use that to lock up emerging stars elsewhere on the roster.

Quiet Now, But Not for Long

The Browns may not be making daily headlines, but don’t mistake silence for inactivity. Training camp is often where quiet teams make their loudest moves. Cleveland has two prime candidates in Kenny Pickett and David Njoku.

Whether it's about clarifying the quarterback room or recouping value before a free-agent departure, both players make sense as trade chips. And with the season looming and roster cuts approaching, don’t be surprised if Andrew Berry and the Browns front office make some noise soon.