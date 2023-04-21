My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Boston Celtics have cruised through their first two games of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, and will be looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series in Game 3 on Friday night. The C’s have received contributions from up and down their roster, with one key player being Marcus Smart, who remains the heart and soul of Boston’s defense.

While Smart has been doing his job this series, he’s been overlooked for the strong play of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White. It seems like the Celtics could have their new big three in place if White keeps playing at the extremely high level he’s played at early on in this series. Smart took a moment to praise Boston’s big three, but he wasn’t talking about the big three mentioned above.

“I don’t see any three [backcourt defenders] better than us,” – Marcus Smart on Boston’s 3 guards (Via @SIChrisMannix ) pic.twitter.com/wEzXkvyI3W — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 21, 2023

Boston’s backcourt trio of Smart, White, and Malcom Brogdon is one of the most elite rotations in the NBA, and according to Smart, they are the best defensive backcourt in the NBA. Given how they have completely neutralized Trae Young early on this season, you can’t really argue with what Smart is saying here; these three guys are skilled defenders for sure.

Brogdon recently won Sixth Man of the Year for the 2022-23 season, and as previously mentioned, White has been playing at an extremely high level for the Celtics early on this series to help out Smart in the backcourt. Everyone may be focused on Tatum and Brown, but Smart recognizes just how talented Boston’s backcourt big three is, and believes they could fuel the Celtics on a title run throughout the remainder of the playoffs.