Toronto Raptors star guard Fred VanVleet absolutely went off on NBA refereeing after the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, and he isn’t the only player who feels that way, with Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart giving FVV his support.

“I don’t know if you guys seen Fred VanVleet’s interview. That’s all I’m going to say,” Smart said when asked about his constant foul trouble lately, according to Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

“That lets you know I’m not speaking out of my butt. I’m gonna let Fred do all the talking.”

There’s been an increasing number of players and coaches who haven’t been happy with the way National Basketball Association games have been officiated, and it reached a boiling point for VanVleet on Wednesday.

“I’ll take a fine. I don’t really care. I thought Ben Taylor was f**king terrible today,” he said after the game. “On most nights, out of the 3, there’s 1 or 2 that just f**k the game up. It’s been like that a couple games in a row.

I think we’re losing a little bit of the fabric of what the NBA is and was, and it’s been disappointing this season, most of my techs this year have been with Ben Taylor officiating. At a certain point as a player you feel it’s personal.”

Clearly, Fred VanVleet isn’t the only one who feels this way, with Celtics’ Marcus Smart agreeing with his take about the state of NBA refereeing today. Regardless of the truth of the matter, VanVleet will certainly be getting hit hard by the NBA for his comments on Wednesday.