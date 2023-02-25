Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart doesn’t have to worry about being singled out every night by opposing offenses, but he realizes that some of his teammates aren’t as fortunate.

After Boston’s narrow overtime win over the Indiana Pacers, Smart noted that sharpshooter Sam Hauser is often targeted by teams looking for an easy bucket.

“When you’ve got me, Jayson [Tatum], Jaylen [Brown], Al [Horford], Rob [Williams III] on the floor with him, who do you go at? [Sam] is the only one you go at,” Smart said. “I mean, if I’m playing us, that’s the person I got at, too. I don’t want one of those other four.”

While Smart’s initial comment to reporters might sound like a diss, he followed it up by saying that hunting Hauser doesn’t always work out for other teams.

“But that’s what makes us such a good team. You think you can go at him, but he’s a good defender, too,” Smart continued. “If guys want to force the issue and go at him, we’ll take it all day.”

In just 13 minutes, Hauser had eight points and three blocks versus Indiana. His performance might’ve been short, but it was one for the history books:

Sam Hauser is the 1st non-center/power forward in Celtics history to record 3 blocks in a game while playing less than 15 minutes. He had 3 swats in 13 minutes tonight. pic.twitter.com/EFOZT6hDYZ — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 24, 2023

The 25-year-old is undoubtedly a shooter first, yet his improved defense makes him a valuable part of Boston’s current squad. He even displayed his two-way ability early in the fourth quarter of the win, as he blocked a shot and then followed it up on the other end with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer.

Sam Hauser: elite two-way threat pic.twitter.com/wtOW25bR0q — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 24, 2023

Hauser won’t be winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award like Marcus Smart, however, he’s done a solid job at not being a liability on that side of the ball. As the regular season winds down, his defense in crucial games will become just as important as his shooting.