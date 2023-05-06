David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Boston Celtics have taken control of their second round series of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers with a Game 3 win on the road. They are in good position to possibly grab Game 4 and take a commanding 3-1 lead heading back to their homecourt. But it should worry them slightly that Marcus Smart’s availability for Game 4 may be in doubt. Marcus Smart had a previous injury scare this series with a chest contusion, but he managed to play through that. Now it appears as if he has a different issue to deal with. He is listed on the Celtics injury report for Game 4 as questionable with a sprained ankle as per John Karalis of The Boston Sports Journal.

Marcus Smart is questionable tomorrow with a left ankle sprain. Blake Griffin is questionable with lower back pain. — John Karalis 🇬🇷🇦🇲 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) May 6, 2023

This latest Marcus Smart injury seems to be something that popped up following Game 3 as there was no mention of it before. Smart finished Game 3 with 15 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals while playing 34 minutes. He brings a unique brand of toughness and energy to the Celtics.

Throughout the playoffs so far, Smart has been averaging 15.8 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals with shooting splits of 47.7 percent shooting from the field, 35.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Smart was the recipient of the NBA’s Hustle Award for the second straight season. He plays a physical type of defense and is always willing to sacrifice his body making hustle plays.

Fans will hope that Smart’s inclusion on the Celtics injury report is merely a precaution and that he’ll be good to go for the rest of the NBA playoffs.