The Celtics set new NBA history in their massive win over the Heat on Thursday.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have developed an intense rivalry in the 21st century. And yet, the Thursday night matchup between the Eastern Conference foes was a total beatdown.

In Miami, the C's triumphed 143-110 and produced one of the most impressive box scores in NBA history. During the 33-point blowout, the Celtics became the first team ever to have five players make three or more 3-pointers and three or more field goals inside the arc.

This is WILD 🤯 The Celtics become the first team in NBA history to have 5 players make 3+ threes & 3+ two-point FGs in a game. pic.twitter.com/wFR5JYb4Bw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2024

The Green Team shot an insane 63.7% from the field while holding the Heat under 45%. In fact, no Celtic starter shot worse than 46.6% from the field.

Boston also made the most of the 3-point line, which is the calling card of Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. The Celtics went 22-for-40 from deep and were just five triples from their all-time team record. If the game was closer, they very well could have added another entry to the history books.

Impressive statistics aside, the Celtics' true goal was simply beating the Heat, as Miami has given them trouble in recent years. Just last season, the Heat eliminated the Celtics by handing them a 103-84 loss at TD Garden in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The C's definitely had that disappointing defeat in mind on Thursday, as they showed no signs of slowing down until the bench came in with 6:37 left in the contest.

Up next, the Celtics will travel back to Beantown for a lengthy seven-game homestand. On Saturday night, they'll take on the talented Los Angeles Clippers and likely be without center Kristaps Porzingis, who sprained his ankle against the Heat in the third quarter.