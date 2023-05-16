The Miami Heat, led by Jimmy Butler and Eric Spoelstra, have established a reputation over the last few years for playing uber-physical on both ends of the floor. Especially during the playoffs, the Heat love to muck the game up, and they have had a lot of postseason success implementing this strategy. Miami has advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four seasons.

Boston Celtics Sixth Man of the Year winner and guard Malcolm Brogdon is fully aware of Miami’s rugged style of play, and he sent the Heat a stern warning before their Conference Finals clash begins on Wednesday night, per a tweet from The Athletic’s Jay King:

Malcolm Brogdon said the Heat out-tough most of their opponents: “But that’s not going to happen with us.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 16, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Malcolm Brogdon, 30, is in his seventh year in the NBA and first as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 1.5 turnovers per game across 67 appearances this season (zero starts).

The former Virginia star shot the ball with great accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Brogdon’s 44.4% three-point percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Brogdon and the Celtics have a pivotal Game 1 ahead of them on Wednesday night. If they lose to Butler and the Heat, they will be down 1-0, and the Heat will gain home-court advantage and momentum in this series. So here’s to hoping that Brogdon puts together another big-time scoring performance off the bench for Boston on Wednesday and leads the team to a Game 1 victory.