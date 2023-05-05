Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Throughout his NBA coaching career, Erik Spoelstra has risen up to the ranks to reestablish himself as one of the best coaches in the league. As the head coach of the Heat, he led the franchise to two consecutive NBA Championships. He also has coached the All-Star festivities twice. With Spoelstra’s accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered how the decorated Heat coach lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Erik Spoelstra’s former $2.5 million mansion in Coconut Grove, Florida.

After leading the Heat to four consecutive Finals appearances, Spoelstra coached the Big Three-led Heat to back to back NBA titles. For his efforts, Spoelstea was rewarded a contract extension in 2013. Three years later, Spoelstra decided to settle down with long time girlfriend and former Heat dancer Nikki Sapp. Just before getting married, Spoelstra made sure they had a comfortable place to live together. The two time champion coach purchased a 4,294 square foot mansion in the luxurious Coconut Grove neighbordhood. The acquisition made Spoelstra shell out $2.6 million.

However, in February 2017, it was reported that Spoelstra didn’t stay long in the Coconut Grove estate. The longtime Heat coach opted instead to sell the home at a loss for $2.475 million, while moving into a waterfront home after only staying in the Coconut Grove abode for nine months.

Here are some photos of Erik Spoelstra’s former $2.5 million mansion in Coconut Grove, Florida.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: The Post Game

Spoelstra’s 4,294 square foot home includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Originally built in 1937, the “Plantation Style” home features a spacious living room, a sleek-looking dining area, a modern kitchen, and many others.

Outside the home, Spoelstra probably didn’t have any problem getting some fresh air. The property’s backyard includes a 40 foot swimming pool, an outdoor patio with a large fan, a guest cottage, and a three-car garage.

Spoelstra is one of the most decorated head coaches in the NBA today. In fact, the Heat secured his services in 2020 by signing him to a four year contract extension that paid him $120,000 in bonuses for every victory. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Spoelstra has a net worth of around $14 million. As a result, it isn’t surprising that the two time NBA champion can afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Erik Spoelstra’s former $2.5 million mansion in Coconut Grove, Florida.