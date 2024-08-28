Paul Pierce shared a story about the time when Kevin Garnett made up a hilarious scenario with Dirk Nowitzki. Back in 2012, the Boston Celtics went up against the Dallas Mavericks. This was a turning point in both Garnett and Pierce's careers considering that this would be their last several appearance wearing a Celtics uniform. Nevertheless, they were still considered to be one of the best in the East. Meaning to say, their competitive spirit was still at its peak.

Their competitiveness was especially true for Garnett. Kevin was one of the most notorious players known for talking trash at his opponents. While many saw this as a bad thing, the good side to it was that he knew how to motivate himself and his teammates. Apparently, some of this motivation can easily come from weird scenarios.

According to Pierce, there was a time when Garnett hilariously made up a fake reason to motivate himself. Pierce shared on Kevin Hart's LOL Radio that Garnett bizarrely thought Nowitzki called him a racial slur after fouling him. Pierce quickly denied his teammate's assumptions knowing that wasn't what he heard. Garnett then asserted his idea and said that Nowitzki called him a racial slur in his native language.

“[Kevin Garnett] will make up things to motivate himself,” Pierce said. “We playin' Dallas, in Dallas. Dirk is bustin KG's a**. So I'm on the wing, I'm playing defense on the corner guy and Dirk [Nowitzki] make a move and KG foul him. KG like “Man f**k that s**t! He called me a n***a!” So I'm like “KG he didn't. I was standing right there. No he didn't KG, don't say that.” He said “Yes he did! He said it in German!””

The quick rise and fall of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce in Boston

Back in the 2007-08 NBA season, the Boston Celtics became the birthplace of the trio of Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce. While the basketball world knew the kind of impact they were going to make, they didn't realize how soon it would be.

In their first season as a trio, Allen, Garnett, and Pierce won their first title together. Despite it being their only title as a trio, they remained dominant in the Eastern Conference. Boston made a comeback in the 2010 NBA Finals, however, they lost to Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers. After the Lakers reigned triumphant in the league once again, what the league didn't realize was that LeBron James would head to Miami and team up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

As mentioned earlier, Allen, Garnett, and Pierce's Celtics remained one of the best in the league. Unfortunately, they struggled to get past the LeBron-led Miami Heat. The new big three in the East outshone the old big three, eventually leading to Boston's decision to rebuild the team. Allen ultimately joined the Heat to win another title in the 2012-13 season. While Garnett and Pierce were traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013.