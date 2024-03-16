The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are preparing to face off in a pivotal Western Conference matchup. Both teams sit just outside of a secured playoff spot, so every win is vital. Moreover, former Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce gave a brutally honest prediction for the game.
Celtics legend Paul Pierce questions the Lakers' ability to show up
Pierce joined Kevin Garnett to discuss Saturday night's rival matchup. The former Celtics stars agreed that both the Lakers and Warriors need the win, but Pierce believes Golden State needs it more. In addition, he questioned Los Angeles' consistency.
“Imma take a shocker in Golden State. They need the win. This is a big game I don't know who the Lakers are sometimes. They'll beat Milwaukee…they'll beat a good team and then lose to a team they supposed to be beat,” Pierce said via All the Smoke Productions.
Pierce's concerns are fitting. The Lakers started the 2023-24 season solid and won the In-Season Tournament. However, they went on a cold streak and fell a few spots down the Western Conference standings.
LA faced endless rumors ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but thankfully, has been able to stay somewhat afloat. The Lakers are back above the .500 mark at 36-31 and are ninth in the West. Their battle against Golden State will not be easy though.
Who has the upper hand in the Lakers-Warriors matchup?
It is tough to say who truly has the upper hand in the battle, although Paul Pierce has a point with Golden State needing the win more. The Warriors are 34-31 and sit one spot below the Lakers for the 10th-place Western Conference spot.
Things have not been going smoothly for the Dubs, but if they want to turn the tide, they need to get the road win. Both LA and Golden State have the task of escaping the competitive West. Yet, an even greater challenge could lie ahead if either team makes the NBA Finals.
The Celtics are ranked second in the East. Will they eventually see one of the California teams in June?