The idea of both the Los Angeles Lakers (36-31) and Golden State Warriors (34-31) missing the playoffs is easy to grasp when closely examining their respective seasons, and yet it still feels incomprehensible. A Western Conference gauntlet without two of the faces of this generation in LeBron James and Steph Curry is surely making NBA Commissioner Adam Silver fidget.
Though, he should be thrilled about what this situation can do for the Play-In Tournament ratings. Neither team can feel overly comfortable right now. If the regular season were to end with the current standings in place, the Lakers and Warriors would be competing in a do-or-die game just to earn an opportunity to clinch the No. 8 seed.
With so many championship rings among the players occupying these two franchises, such a fate feels simultaneously epic and downright bizarre. A new era of basketball is on the way, though, and this could be the reality facing these organizations in the coming years. But the Lakers and their fans have no time to worry about an existential crisis right now.
Much like last year, they are in desperation mode for the final stretch of the year. Therefore, Saturday night's California face-off will have a big-game feel to it. That is, unless, their two best players are not available.
Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis find themselves on the latest injury report, so fans are surely curious to know if they will be playing in this crucial matchup against the Warriors.
*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Injury status for Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis
James is listed as questionable to compete (left ankle) while Davis is probable (Achilles). Fans know this tedious routine by now. The two stars are consistently on the injury report in one form or the other, but they have done a good job of powering through much of the year. Barring something unforeseen, Davis will be in action.
James' condition has been more unpredictable. His nagging ankle issues did force him to miss last week's battle with the Milwaukee Bucks, one that LA squeaked out in large part because of a magnificent showing from D'Angelo Russell. The team will presumably lean on the guard again, in addition to Davis of course, to propel the Lakers to victory against Golden State.
The Warriors are dealing with their own injury questions ahead of this collision, so it could be an even battlefield on Saturday night. Just knowing that Anthony Davis is expected to suit up should please the thousands who plan to pile into the Crypto.com Arena. However, the electricity that LeBron James exudes cannot be replaced.
Moreover, LA needs him to overcome a Warriors team that is more dangerous than their 10th-place standing indicates. Fans must wait on a final injury update for No. 23, which ClutchPoints will provide, but there will be a palpable sense of desperation in this building no matter what. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.