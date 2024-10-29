BOSTON — Unlike many of his taller teammates, Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard doesn't necessarily stand out in a crowd. In fact, the 6-foot-1 backup said that sometimes he can go out in public with a hat and people won't recognize him.

On Monday night though, Pritchard's game was outstanding. The fifth-year Celtic burned the Milwaukee Bucks, notching an impressive 28 points while missing just four of his 14 shot attempts. His terrific performance helped the C's clinch a 119-108 victory and improve to 4-0 on the season.

The former first-round pick once requested a trade out of Boston, but now Beantown seems to be the perfect fit. The fans at TD Garden treat him like he's an All-Star, even deeming him the “white boy of the year.”

When Pritchard was asked about the sign during his postgame presser, he quickly chuckled.

“Well, I definitely appreciate it,” he said with a smile.

On a more serious note, the former first-round pick then explained that his journey with the Celtics shows how hard work can make anything possible.

“I feel like I give hope to everybody that is the same size as me,” he stated. “I’m not necessarily the most athletic, but with hard work, you can make it a long way, and I feel like I’m a prime example of that. I never quit, and I’ll keep going. Anything you put your mind to in life, you can accomplish it. So I’m proud to give hope to those people.”

The rest of the Celtics appreciate Payton Pritchard

Celtics fans aren't the only ones captivated by Pritchard.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla loves his point guard's drive and appreciates his competitive fire.

“The guy is just good,” he said. “I thought he kept us in it in the first half. And he’s just finding different ways to impact the game. Tonight, it was his shooting and his defense. Sometimes, it’s his passing, but the kid’s a competitor. I love watching him play.”

So far this season, Pritchard is averaging 16.3 points and three rebounds in 25 minutes per outing. He's also shooting 48.8% from the floor and an incredible 50% from 3-point range. It's only been four games, yet the Oregon native has been an absolute stud for Boston.

Reigning 2024 NBA Finals MVP and Celtics star Jaylen Brown agrees.

“What he does speaks for itself. Payton is a killer,” he told the media. “If you don’t pay attention to him and you don’t guard him, he’ll light you up. We just played through him tonight.”

The Bucks showed Pritchard some more defensive pressure down the stretch, however, their efforts were futile. His six points in the fourth quarter matched Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's late-game output and collectively, Milwaukee hit the same number of 3-pointers as Pritchard (eight) in 48 minutes of play.

“You know some nights our starters might have low energy,” Pritchard admitted. “It's a long season, so I got to be responsible to bring it that night.”

Saying he brought it on Monday would be an understatement. If Celtics sharp-shooter Sam Hauser continues to sit with a back injury, don't be surprised if Pritchard dazzles again with a larger minutes share.