When Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers prepared for the Boston Celtics, he had his focus on a name that was not Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. Instead, Rivers had Payton Pritchard's name circled on his paper.

After the game, Rivers admitted that he was not surprised by Pritchard's big performance against the Bucks, which played a big part in his team's loss. The 63-year-old paid his respects to Pritchard, whom he called a “little pest” who is a “perfect” fit for the Celtics.

“[Pritchard is] just tough,” Rivers said, via Celtics reporter Justin Turpin. “He's that little pest that gets under everybody's skin and he keeps coming. [He's] gritty, smart, but [also] talented. He shoots the hell out of the ball and got a knack for stripping guys on rebounds. He's perfect for that team.”

Whatever expectations Rivers had for Pritchard in the game he delivered on. The fifth-year reserve guard dropped 28 points, five rebounds and three assists while going 8-for-12 from behind the arc. His point total was a season-high and second on the team in the game behind Tatum.

Pritchard's monstrous effort led to a 119-108 win for the Celtics to keep them undefeated at 4-0 on the year. Rivers attributed the loss to the Bucks “running out of gas” due to them playing the game on the second night of a back-to-back.

Bucks pick up third straight loss to begin season 1-3

After dropping their fourth game of the year to the Celtics, the Bucks began the 2024-2025 season with a disappointing 1-3 record. The team entered the year with championship aspirations but, through four games, have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

While a loss to the undefeated and defending champions Celtics is not a disappointment, their performances against the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets are. Milwaukee was out-matched in both games, leading to a poor start to Rivers' tenure with the team.

The Bucks have one more game of their current road trip in Memphis on Oct. 31 before they can return home. Their next game in the Fiserv Forum against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 2 will be just their second home game of the year.

Given that the Bucks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road is their only win of the year, they have yet to win at home.