The Duke Blue Devils saw their 10-game winning streak come to a devastating end on Saturday night at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers. It wasn’t a good day for Duke fans everywhere as they saw their title hopes thrown out the window following a heartbreaking 65-52 loss against No. 4 Tennessee. Unsurprisingly, this was the case for Boston Celtics superstar and Duke alumni Jayson Tatum.

The bad news for Tatum is that he has a former Volunteer on his team. Grant Williams played three years for Tennessee before moving up to the NBA, and it is clear that he was delighted with his team’s victory on Saturday night. So much so, that Williams decided to troll Tatum hard as Tennessee advances to the Sweet 16 of the tournament:

Grant Williams: "JT. JT. J?" *Jayson Tatum looks at Grant* GW: "F*ck Duke!" Williams' Tennessee Volunteers beat Tatum's Blue Devils earlier today 🤣 (via @Grant2Will/ IG) pic.twitter.com/sC9ISs1RoZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 18, 2023

Tatum clearly wasn’t in a very good mood as he watched his Blue Devils get eliminated. Williams, on the other hand, was in an understandably jovial mood. Grant just couldn’t help himself. He just had to go full NSFW on Tatum and Duke as he basked in the glory of the Volunteers’ monumental win.

The funniest part about this is how Tatum just had no comeback for Williams. He just had to accept defeat at that point, and unfortunately for him, his Celtics teammate just had to rub it in.

Jayson Tatum will now be looking to blow off some steam on the basketball court when the Celtics take on the Utah Jazz. Duke couldn’t do it, but Tatum is hoping to get a win on Saturday night.