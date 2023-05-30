Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Boston Celtics fell short of making NBA history after losing Game 7 to the Miami Heat. Jayson Tatum suffered an injury scare right out of the gate, and Robert Williams III kept going back and forth to the locker room. As it turns out, he was dealing with a stomach bug, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"I'm told that Robert Williams was throwing up during (Game 7)." Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the details behind another Celtics' health matter. pic.twitter.com/AFkMW0UFlD — Stadium (@Stadium) May 30, 2023

“Robert Williams was throwing up during the game…When he would come out he would throw up. He was dealing with a stomach virus, a stomach bug.”

Robert Williams played just 14 minutes in Game 7, scoring 8 points with 6 rebounds, and now we know why. He also left Game 6 early with an injury scare, but he played 17 minutes with 10 points and 7 rebounds in that one.

Williams had become a key part of the rotation, so Joe Mazzulla not being able to use him as much in a winner-take-all Game 7 is definitely a massive blow. The Celtics got blown out, 103-84, after forcing a Game 7 on Derrick White’s heroic buzzer-beater.

He had 14 points in Game 1 and 13 in Game 2 before taking a step back in Game 3, but there is no denying the importance he is to this team. With a lot of questions looming in Boston this offseason, there could be some changes made to the roster. He had seven games with double-digit points during the postseason and provided key minutes to a team that seemed sure to make another NBA Finals run.

Nonetheless, not having a key guy all the way healthy in a do-or-die game is never the way you want your season to end.