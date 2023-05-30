Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Boston Celtics just can’t catch a break in Game 7. After Jayson Tatum’s injury scare, it’s now Robert Williams III who appears to be in some sort of pain.

Williams even had to go to the locker room in the first quarter, with his exit shocking a lot of Celtics fans and sparking plenty of concerns about his status. It’s unclear what Williams was dealing with that he had to leave the floor area; however, many Boston faithful couldn’t help but point out about how he seems uncomfortable while walking.

The good news for the Celtics is that Williams was eventually able to return to the bench and the game after a brief moment. Boston has yet to confirm what happened, though.

With Jayson Tatum still in pain because of the left ankle issue he sustained right in the first play of the contest, the last thing the Celtics want is for another key player to fall victim to the injury bug. Robert Williams III is a huge defensive presence for the Beantown team, and so his absence would have been dangerous for the franchise in the do-or-die Game 7 against the Heat.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In Boston’s run from Games 4 to 7 where they erased the Heat’s 3-0 series lead, Williams averaged 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks as the backup center behind Al Horford. He averaged roughly 18 minutes during that span, but he made sure the team felt his presence whenever he’s on the floor.

Hopefully Williams isn’t dealing with any kind of injury and that it won’t hinder him in the contest.

UPDATE: Robert Williams III headed to the locker room for the second time after a block on Bam Adebayo in the second quarter: