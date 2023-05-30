Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Boston Celtics fans experienced a major shock early in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday after Jayson Tatum appeared to injure his ankle right in the first play against the Miami Heat.

As Tatum attacked the basket, he accidentally tweaked his left in an awkward landing. After he took his shot, he stepped on the fallen Gabe Vincent, whom he bumped on his his way to the rim. The injury looked really serious, and it certainly didn’t ease the concerns of fans when the Celtics forward sat on the floor in pain while nursing his foot.

Jayson Tatum came down awkwardly on his left ankle on the first possession of Game 7 😬 He remained in the game.pic.twitter.com/LKgHLTsxqj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 30, 2023

Celtics fans quickly took to Twitter to express their shock, fear and disappointment following the accident. After all, the last thing they want in a must-win Game 7 is for their most-important player to fall to an injury.

“Tatum twisted his ankle?????? WTF ON THE FIRST PLAY??????” a fan exclaimed.

“First play Jayson Tatum twisted ankle I’m gonna lose my mind,” another Boston faithful said. A third supporter added, “Tatum can have my ankle.”

Here are more reactions to Tatum’s injury scare, with “Damn Tatum” trending as a result of the incident.

Damn Tatum got hurt first mf play 💀 pic.twitter.com/TomXD6q47M — Rio (@YoungRiooo) May 30, 2023

Jayson Tatum bettors watching him roll his ankle on the first possession pic.twitter.com/B1R0Ahnslm — SportsBettingDime (@SBD) May 30, 2023

Jayson Tatum rolling his ankle 26 seconds into Game 7: pic.twitter.com/m01gfkK8CR — Marchand for Lady Byng (@Marchy4Byng) May 30, 2023

Oh no. Jayson Tatum rolls his ankle on 1st possession. BRUTAL. pic.twitter.com/lH0zUmfFXN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 30, 2023

Fortunately, Jayson Tatum was able to stay in the game. However, many couldn’t help but notice that the superstar forward is still in pain and appears to be uncomfortable.

Hopefully, Tatum’s injury isn’t serious and that it eventually won’t bother him in the contest. If it proves to slow him down, then Boston could very well be in trouble in their bid to make NBA history against the Jimmy Butler-led Heat.