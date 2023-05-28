The Boston Celtics battled the Miami Heat in the first half of Saturday’s Game 6. The Celtics took a 57-53 lead to the locker room, despite an injury scare involving center Robert Williams III.

Williams III entered Game 6 as the Celtics’ sixth leading scorer, but a hand-related issue forced him to leave the court.

Robert Williams is headed to the locker room after grabbing at his left hand for the past couple minutes. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 28, 2023

Williams played just nine minutes in the first half. He delivered one of the most thunderous dunks of the postseason during those minutes, however.

Williams III finished the first half with seven points and two rebounds. Star forward Jayson Tatum lit up the scoreboard with 25 points, three rebounds and three assists, while Jaylen Brown added 11 points and six rebounds.

The Heat were led in the first half by Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin, the team’s only double-digit scorers at the time. Heat star forward Jimmy Butler was held under double digits in the first half.

Following the halftime break, it was announced that Williams III has been cleared to return, according to TNT’s broadcast team. Guard Derrick White picked up some slack for Williams III, blocking Butler in the second half.

Derrick White rejects Jimmy Butler 🚫🚫🚫 pic.twitter.com/FIS1GynZzT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 28, 2023

The Celtics were already without guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had zero points and missed both of his shots from the floor in Game 5. Brogdon was eventually ruled out due to a right forearm strain according to Celtics insider Keith Smith.

Brogdon averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the course of the 2022-2023 regular season for Boston on 48.4% shooting from the field.

Williams III averaged 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks on over 74 percent shooting. He had been averaging 7.5 points during the playoffs heading into Saturday night’s action.