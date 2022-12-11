By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Brad Steven has had a few ups and down in his first year as the Boston Celtics’ president of basketball operations. Throughout his tenure, he’s had to make some tough decisions, with perhaps none more significant than sanctioning head coach Ime Udoka with a one-year suspension for having an affair with a female Celtics staffer.

What others fail to see from the outside, however, is that Stevens is actually a pretty funny dude. A clear testament to this fact is how he recently photobombed Celtics big man Robert Williams in the most hilarious way possible. Williams has already caught wind of the much-talked-about photo, and he could not help but laugh as he was asked to share his reaction to the same:

“Oh yeah, they showed it to me in the locker room,” Williams told reporters on Friday. “It’s hilarious. That’s hilarious, bro. You got to frame that picture.”

"That's hilarious, bro. You gotta frame that picture." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PSVsJEcVj4 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 9, 2022

For those that haven’t seen the aforementioned photo of the Celtics’ high-ranking executive flexing his goods, here it is in all its viral glory:

Arrival photo of the year. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GQfaG92ud2 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 8, 2022

That is indeed a Hall of Fame photo worthy of hanging alongside championship photos of the likes of Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Kevin Garnett. As Williams suggested, the Celtics should definitely frame this photo and hang it up somewhere significant.

As for his basketball, though, Robert Williams is very serious about his rehab. The Celtics big man is on the brink of returning from offseason surgery and while he was ultimately ruled out of Saturday’s highly-anticipated clash against the Golden State Warriors, what cannot be denied is that Time Lord is closing in on his much-awaited return.