New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is having one hell of an evening against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.”

Dart delivered a masterful performance in the first quarter, rushing for a 20-yard touchdown and throwing to wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson for a 35-yard score. He carved up the Eagles' defense with his smart reads and underrated athleticism, things that made him a touted prospect out of Ole Miss.

The Giants led the the defending champions at halftime, 20-17.

In the third quarter, the 22-year-old Dart picked up where he left off, moving the chains to give New York opportunities to score. At the 7:56 mark, the Giants scored on a one-yard squeeze by running back Cam Skattebo and extended their lead.

Cam Skattebo punches it in for his SECOND TD of the game 😤pic.twitter.com/KYkJ57Q9ad — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

A referee raised his hand amid the scramble at the end zone. But Dart, clearly having a fun time, high-fived the official, as shown in the video shared by NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

Jaxson Dart saw the ref with his hand up in the air, so he gave him a high-five. 😂😂 https://t.co/nNE4zHZHWt pic.twitter.com/Kv44g2noL7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2025

That might be Dart's best move of the night.

Of course, fans had to chime in on the hilarious interaction.

Article Continues Below

“I saw the high-five in real time at the stadium and was dying,” said @nygfangirl.

“Dart is out there ballin’ and having fun. He’s becoming one of my favorite players LOL,” added @young_ent_.

“Incoming $10,000 fine from this soft ass league,” wrote @0toHerr0.

“It's like the ref told him, they overturned it and called it a touchdown and he got excited and high-fived him. I hope they don't fine him,” commented @Jcoosjs48.

“The Giants have 2 psychos,” posted @JacoboZakay23.

Playing with joy seems to be working for Dart, who took over the starting job from veteran Russell Wilson in Week 4.

As of writing, the Giants are still ahead of the Eagles, 27-17, in the fourth quarter.