By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics will be out for revenge on Saturday night as they face the Golden State Warriors for the first time since the NBA Finals back in June. Earlier on Friday, there was actually some optimism that big man Robert Williams could make his season debut here after recovering from knee surgery. However, the C’s official injury report says differently. Williams won’t suit up.

After practice Friday, Williams said he is now day-to-day and it’s only a matter of time until he plays. He had the operation in the offseason and hasn’t had any setbacks in his rehab. But, the Celtics haven’t exactly missed him. First-year head coach Joe Mazzulla has guided the team to an NBA-best 21-5 record, sitting at the very top of the Eastern Conference. The MVP play of Jayson Tatum is playing a big part, but so is the brilliance of co-star Jaylen Brown. They’re easily the best duo in the league right now.

In 2021-22, Robert Williams played 61 games, posting averages of 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, and two assists per night. He’s an absolute force defensively and is easily one of the best rim protectors around. Al Horford and Blake Griffin have done a decent job in his place. Horford is sidelined due to health and safety protocols though, which means Griffin will get another start Saturday in the Bay Area.

After visiting the Dubs, the C’s head south to LA for a matchup with the Clippers on Monday. There’s definitely a good chance Robert Williams takes the floor then. That’ll give him a few more days of ramping things up.