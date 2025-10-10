The Los Angeles Dodgers watched global history unfold on Thursday during Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Roki Sasaki hit a mark never seen before in Japanese lore — a feat not even Shohei Ohtani touched.

Sasaki stepped in and delivered a buzzworthy late game performance in the 2-1 victory. He struck out two batters, forced out five more outs and surrendered zero runs at Chavez Ravine.

Dave Roberts made the bold decision to pull a red-hot Tyler Glasnow and reliever Emmet Sheehan for his rookie during the eighth inning. Now Sasaki etched his name into this record per baseball reporter Francys Romero.

“Roki Sasaki is the first Japan-born pitcher to record three or more hitless innings in relief during a postseason game,” Romero posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Roki Sasaki reacts to Dodgers performance in eliminating Phillies

The 23-year-old endured a rough start on his MLB odyssey, which included a shoulder injury with the Dodgers in September. Sasaki eventually returned but only to accept a different bullpen role for the Dodgers on Monday.

Article Continues Below

“First of all, I'm really glad that I'm healthy and able to perform,” Sasaki said to SportsNet L.A. through a translator. “I'm really thankful for all the support staff and all the people who supported the way through my rehab progression. And most of all, the coaching staff from top to bottom and organizationally, they've been so supportive of me.”

Sasaki feels how healthy he is through his pitching feel.

“My fast ball feel is up, my splitter feels really good, So I've been able to attack the zone,” Sasaki said.

Roki Sasaki shares what it means to contribute on the postseason stage and the work that got him here. 💪 pic.twitter.com/kj1m84ZovX — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 10, 2025

Sasaki's best pitch topped a speed of 100 mph — which he fired against Alec Bohm to create the ground out at second. He relied more on the splitter, turning to that style of pitch on 11 throws.

Sasaki didn't allow a single run or hit during his brief MLB Playoffs mound duties. Now he joins the defending World Series champions in the National League Championship Series by dominating in his new role.