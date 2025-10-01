When Al Horford’s signing with the Golden State Warriors in free agency was officially announced over the weekend, it marked the end of his tenure with the Boston Celtics. The veteran big man had played the last four seasons with the Celtics, playing a key role in the team’s 2024 championship run. As Horford gave his introductory press conference as a Warrior, the Celtics released a heartfelt tribute video to Horford encompassing what he meant not only on the court but in the community as well.

"You can win championships in many places, but there's nothing like winning in Boston." Big Al helped build the foundation for Banner 18 🏆

With the Celtics opting to redirect their focus this offseason in the wake of Jayson Tatum’s injury in the playoffs, Al Horford’s signing with another team, such as the Warriors, was inevitable. Horford was one of the better center options on the free agent market, but the five-time All-Star had reportedly agreed to sign with the Warriors early in the offseason. The main obstacle that was keeping his signing from being officially announced was the Jonathan Kuminga free agent saga.

With Horford officially in the fold, he is expected to slot in as the Warriors’ starting center alongside Draymond Green in the frontcourt. His role with the Celtics over the past couple of seasons has been primarily as a reserve big man, but he now gets an opportunity to make an impact as a starter.

Last season, Horford appeared in 60 games for the Celtics, including 42 starts, at a little over 27 minutes per game. He averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 36.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, Horford played nine seasons for the Hawks before he began his first stint with the Celtics from 2016-2019. Prior to rejoining the Celtics, Horford played briefly for the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.