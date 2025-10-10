Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was in visible pain during the New York Giants' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Dart started in his second game for the Giants, taking over the quarterback job after Russell Wilson was inconsistent throughout the first three games of the season. He was due for a tough challenge against the defending Super Bowl champions, but it was one he was ready for.

However, he had to go through some pain. In the final minutes of third quarter, he sustained some tough hits from the Eagles' defense that had him stay on the ground for some time. New York's medical staff attended to him as they took him to the medical tent for evaluation. He missed the remainder of the third quarter, but he was good to go when New York gained possession in the fourth quarter.

In that time, Wilson temporarily took over quarterback duties but wasn't accurate with his passing. This drew several boos from the Giants' fanbase.