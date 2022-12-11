By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Boston Celtics for the first time since defeating them in the NBA Finals last season. Jayson Tatum and Co. will definitely be playing with a chip on their shoulder in this one as Boston seeks some revenge after their heartbreaking loss in the Finals. For his part, however, Curry is ready for the war ahead.

Steph had a straightforward four-word message for the Warriors moments before tip-off. As the GOAT shooter made his way to the locker room ahead of this highly-anticipated clash, Curry reminded his team of the mission:

“Let’s get it again,” Curry said plainly.

“Let’s get it again!”@StephenCurry30 is ready for tonight’s NBA Finals rematch. BOS 🏀 GSW, 8:30 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/8hIJ045zo2 — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2022

Steph knows that the Warriors have the Celtics’ number, and the fact that they outdueled them in the Finals last season is a clear testament to this fact. Boston is currently the best team in the NBA right now, but in his mind, Curry is adamant that his team has what it takes to defeat the red-hot Celtics — again.

Warriors veteran Draymond Green entered the building with the same energy as his teammate. Dray seemed pumped for what was to come as he underscored the enormity of this matchup:

“Big game today”@Money23Green knows… 🍿 Do not miss tonight’s NBA Finals rematch at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. pic.twitter.com/DReZLwJHUh — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2022

There are eight games on the NBA’s Saturday slate, but there’s no doubt that all eyes will be on this one. Will the Warriors reign supreme again or will a determined Celtics side prove that they’re a much different team this season? All I can say for sure is that this is going to be a good one.