Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons fired a four-word reaction after the Philadelphia Eagles repeatedly used the “tush push” against the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Parsons tweeted, “This is not football!” after the Eagles ran the short-yardage shove play four straight times on a single drive, ultimately converting and scoring in a contentious sequence that lit up social media.

The play came in a tight spot and drew ire from fans and former opponents, who called it grind-y and, at times, borderline unfair. Critics noted the Eagles employed the tactic repeatedly and amid questions about whether linemen moved early on some snaps, which fed a growing debate over whether the play should be limited or banned.

On the field, the game delivered a lot more than controversy. Through the first half, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 14 of 19 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown while A.J. Brown had five catches for 73 yards. New York rookie Jaxson Dart went 10 of 13 for 127 yards and a touchdown, and Wan’Dale Robinson had four catches for 62 yards and a TD, according to the ESPN box score.

Parsons has never been shy about calling out plays he dislikes, and his postgame jab quickly added fuel to the online fire. The bluntness of the tweet, just four words and two trash emojis, matched the blunt, forward shove that defines the play. Packers fans will now get to see how Parsons responds for real: Green Bay hosts the Eagles on Nov. 10, which could set up a headline-grabbing matchup over short-yardage strategy.

Veteran analysts argue the shove play undercuts edge rushers by turning short-yardage situations into a mass push where speed and technique matter less. Some defenders say the formula leaves them watching mass and seeking a stop rather than using pass-rush craft, a point Parsons and others have made since the Eagles popularized it.

League officials ruled the push legal in the offseason, but moments like Thursday’s make the ruling feel unsatisfying to purists.