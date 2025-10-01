The Boston Celtics will enter what many have already branded as a transitional season after the Jayson Tatum injury led to a considerable clearout for financial purposes. However, there were multiple arrivals as well, and none will have fans more excited than Anfernee Simons.

Simons is playing for a new contract and will earn $27.6 million for the upcoming campaign, the final year of the four-year deal he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers. Regardless, he arrives after being the Trail Blazers’ leading scorer for two straight seasons.

Simons is a multi-dimensional scorer who knows how to lead an offense and will surely benefit from the increased quality of players around him. Despite Jayson Tatum being unavailable and the likes of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis being sent out, the presence of players such as Derrick White and Jaylen Brown means that Simons will join a roster on which he will not be expected to lead the charge.

For that reason alone, we believe he is one of the prime candidates to have a breakout season that may even include his first All-Star call-up.

Anfernee Simons expected to have a big season for the Celtics

There is little doubt that Simons will undergo a major change playing in Boston, one of the biggest markets in the NBA. However, this is also a player who has already proven his offensive gifts in the league.

Simons averaged 19.3 points and 4.8 assists last season while shooting at more than 53% overall from the field. He converted close to 37% of his three-point attempts, and while there is obvious work to be done defensively and with respect to his playmaking, the Celtics appear to be the perfect landing spot for him.

With Boston playing sans expectations next season, the 26-year-old is now part of an ideal environment where there is no pressure on him to lead the charge. Further, the fact that he is set to play under Joe Mazzulla can only mean good things for his game.

Last season, despite his offensive production, Simons also had the 11th-worst defensive rating in the NBA, and Mazzulla’s first task might be to simply ensure that he helps the young star take his game to the next level. The eye test reveals that he does have the stature to play defense, and the combo guard appears determined to make the most of his Celtics tenure.

“Being in this situation and Joe pushing me every single day is going to bring the best out in me, and some of the things you might not have seen in the past. That’s one of the things I’m excited about, just being around other great players. They all play winning basketball at a high level for multiple years now, and I want to be able to join and contribute, as well,” he recently said, per The Boston Globe.

That suggests the move could produce positive results for both parties. The Celtics undoubtedly have a player who can easily get them 20 points a game behind Jaylen Brown. Further, if his defensive frailties can be worked on, Simons may quickly transform into a potentially elite star, from the offensively gifted defensive liability he is often seen as currently.

The Celtics had consistently been rumored to be looking to flip his contract for further financial room. And with Tatum potentially set to return at some point next season, having another gifted scorer may help them eventually compete.

Furthermore, Simons is not merely a finisher, but is skillful enough to make his own shots. That may also prove crucial in an unsettled lineup expected to find a new identity in the upcoming campaign. For the time being, we expect Simons to slot in straight into the starting lineup and get more than enough minutes to showcase his talents.

That suggests a potential breakout season for a star who has already proven his offensive gifts. Now, it will be about showcasing the right attitude to improve on the other side of the court.