The Boston Celtics enter the 2025-26 season with expectations turned upside down. Once considered a favorite to return to the NBA Finals, the team was rocked by Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury suffered in last year’s playoffs, an unfortunate blow that sidelined him for the entire 2024-25 campaign. The franchise reacted swiftly, restructuring its roster in a dramatic firesale that reduced salary commitments by nearly $300 million and reset the direction of the team in real time. Kristaps Porziņģis, Jrue Holiday, and even veteran Al Horford were all moved in cost-saving deals, leaving Jaylen Brown as the unquestioned face of the Celtics.

Now entering his prime, Brown is not only expected to carry the scoring load but also to evolve into a leader who reshapes how Boston plays on both ends of the floor. During Media Day, he made it clear that pace will be at the center of the Celtics’ new offensive identity, pointing to fast-paced teams like Indiana and Oklahoma City as inspiration. The question is not whether Brown can step up; it is how far he can take a team that has lost its cornerstone in Tatum. With that in mind, here are three bold predictions for Brown’s 2025-26 season.

Jaylen Brown becomes a top-5 scorer in the NBA

For much of his career, Brown has been a steady scorer who improved incrementally year after year. His scoring average peaked at 26.6 points per game during the 2022-23 campaign, and even last year, in a more balanced Celtics attack, he still posted 22.2 points a night while playing 34.3 minutes per contest. Without Tatum’s presence, Boston’s offense will have no choice but to funnel through Brown’s hands, and the numbers suggest he is ready for the responsibility.

Brown’s efficiency has always been underrated. He has shot close to 48 percent from the field across his career and can score from all three levels. While his three-point percentage has fluctuated, from as high as nearly 40 percent to as low as 32 percent last year, his ability to punish defenses in isolation and thrive in transition has remained constant. The Celtics’ commitment to pace aligns perfectly with Brown’s strengths. Few wings in the league are more explosive in the open court, and with Derrick White and new addition Anfernee Simons capable of pushing tempo as secondary ball-handlers, Brown should find himself with more opportunities to score on the run.

It is not unrealistic to project Brown averaging over 28 points per game this season, which would put him in the mix for a top-five scoring spot league wide. His role will be as expansive as ever, and without Tatum’s slower, deliberate half-court style, Boston will tailor its offensive system around Brown’s athleticism and direct scoring instincts. Expect his field-goal attempts to rise significantly, potentially into the 21-23 range per game. If he can combine volume with his usual efficiency, Brown may very well elevate into one of the most productive scorers in the NBA this year.

Brown elevates as a playmaker in Jayson Tatum’s absence

The addition of Anfernee Simons offers Boston a dynamic offensive partner for Brown, but it also creates opportunities for him to expand as a creator. Simons is an elite shotmaker, but Brown will be tasked with initiating far more of the offense than in previous seasons. Derrick White remains a steady presence, but the Celtics’ lack of Tatum and Porziņģis means Brown will frequently be the focal point in pick-and-rolls, isolation sets, and fast-break opportunities.

During Media Day, Brown himself emphasized the need to play faster, pointing to the Pacers and Thunder as models. This stylistic shift naturally requires more playmaking out of the team’s star wing. Brown’s ability to attack in transition, collapse defenses, and kick to shooters like White and Sam Hauser will define how effective Boston can be without its usual half-court dominance. If he embraces this role fully, it is bold but not unrealistic to project Brown averaging close to six assists per game this season, a career high that would reflect both necessity and growth in his offensive game.

Such development would not only help Boston’s win total but also reshape the narrative around Brown. No longer just a scorer or complementary star, he would be viewed as a more complete offensive engine, capable of carrying a team through different phases of a game. For the Celtics to remain competitive in a brutal Eastern Conference, Brown’s evolution as a playmaker is not just a luxury; it is a requirement.

Jaylen Brown makes his case for All-NBA first team

The conversation around Brown has often been tied to his standing relative to Jayson Tatum. With Tatum sidelined, this season offers Brown the rare chance to prove he can be the face of a franchise in real time. He has already made two All-NBA appearances, but never as a first-team selection. In 2025-26, the stage is set for him to force his way into that top tier of recognition.

What makes this prediction bold is the context. The Celtics are not expected to contend for a championship this year, and voters often tie All-NBA recognition to team success. Yet, history shows that players who elevate their numbers in response to increased responsibility can still garner recognition, especially if they keep their teams competitive. For Brown, averaging near 28 points, six rebounds, and six assists per game while leading Boston to a respectable playoff berth would make his case undeniable.

The narrative is already building. A player long seen as the No. 2 option in Boston now has the chance to prove he is capable of wearing the No. 1 mantle. If he delivers on both ends, keeps the Celtics competitive, and posts career-best numbers, the voters will have no choice but to reward him with All-NBA First Team honors.

From becoming one of the league’s top-five scorers to evolving into a genuine playmaker and making a push for the All-NBA First Team, the possibilities for Brown are wide open. While skeptics may dismiss Boston as a diminished force in the East, Brown’s bold predictions show a path where the Celtics still matter and where he establishes himself as one of the NBA’s premier stars.