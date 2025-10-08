Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is beginning to sense a return to normalcy as he works his way back from a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Five months into Tatum's rehab, the All-Star forward said he is finally starting to “feel like myself” again after one of the most difficult stretches of his career.

Tatum tore his Achilles in the Eastern Conference semifinals against New York, a crushing blow to Boston’s repeat title hopes. Since then, his recovery has been filled with tedious, often painful steps. From crutches to a scooter, to a walking boot, the 27-year-old has measured progress in small victories. Now he is back on the court, working out and rediscovering his rhythm with a basketball in hand.

“I’m feeling great. I’m back on the court, I’m back working out, just starting to feel a lot more like myself,” Tatum said on The Brotherhood Podcast with Duke coach Jon Scheyer. “It’s been a long journey, from the first day of surgery to where I am now. I feel great and I’m just happy to be back on the court and playing the game that I love.”

Jayson Tatum's mental hurdles and leadership roles

Physically, Tatum is making steady progress. Mentally, the process has been more uneven. Watching training camp from the sidelines and knowing he will miss extended time for the first time in his career has been tough. Yet he has leaned on a network of fellow NBA players, including Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, and Dejounte Murray, who are also recovering from Achilles injuries.

His Celtics teammates say his approach has been inspiring.

“Watching how he’s been able to approach every day and the spirit he has is unbelievable,” guard Payton Pritchard said.

While rehabbing, Tatum has also taken on a new advisory role with Duke as the program’s first Chief Basketball Officer. In this role, he's mentoring players with NBA aspirations. Still, his ultimate focus remains in Boston, where the organization has made clear there is no pressure for him to return before he is fully healthy.

“I’ll be back when I’m 100 percent,” Tatum said. “And when that happens, it will be at TD Garden in front of the Boston fans.”