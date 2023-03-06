The Boston Celtics are currently in the midst of their worst stretch of basketball this season. Making matters even worse, they might be as beat up as they have been all season long. The most serious injury the team is dealing with involves center Robert Williams, who picked up a hamstring injury in Boston’s recent loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Williams was quickly ruled out of the C’s game shortly after picking up the injury, and was inactive for Boston’s double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday night. It’s been concerning to see the injury prone Williams be forced to miss more time with an injury, but it doesn’t sound like he will be out very long with this new ailment, as he has only been ruled out for the next seven-to-ten days with the injury.

Williams is out for the next 7-10 days with a hamstring strain, Horford still has not played in both halves of a back-to-back this season (and played 45 minutes last night) and Jayson Tatum is listed with a knee contusion after a collision during last night’s game. https://t.co/gNZAQomcD8 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 6, 2023

This is an encouraging update for Williams and the Celtics, as it doesn’t sound like he will be forced to miss much time as a result of this injury. Hamstring injuries can be tricky to truly shake, though, so the Celtics probably won’t feel great about Williams’ status until he’s back on the court wreaking havoc on both ends of the floor.

Boston has certainly missed Williams in their two most recent games, but as long as he’s healthy for the postseason, the Celtics surely won’t care how much time he’s missed. However, the C’s are going to be hoping to turn their current cold stretch around sooner rather than later, and the quicker Williams can return, the better off this team will be.