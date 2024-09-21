Shaquille O'Neal has raised a significant question about the Boston Celtics' ability to defend their NBA title.

After the Celtics completed one of the most commanding playoff runs in recent history, finishing with a 16-3 record and capturing their first NBA championship since 2008, O'Neal, a former Celtic himself, expressed doubts about the level of competition they faced en route to the title.

Speaking on “The OGs Show” alongside Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, Shaquille O'Neal was clear in his critique of Boston's playoff journey.

“We all know Boston had the easiest run ever to that championship,” O'Neal said, with Haslem concurring. While O'Neal acknowledged the Celtics’ achievement in winning the title, he posed a critical question for the upcoming season. “OK, you had an easy run. It don’t matter. You won it. Can you back it up?”

Shaq pointed to the potential challenges the Celtics could face next season from teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, and Miami Heat, all of which are expected to make strong championship pushes.

Shaq questions Celtics' championship pedigree heading into 2024-25 season

O'Neal's concerns are not entirely unfounded. Throughout the Celtics’ playoff run, several of their opponents were missing key players. In the Eastern Conference, Boston faced a Miami Heat team that played without Jimmy Butler for parts of their series.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, their next opponent, missed star guard Donovan Mitchell during crucial stretches. In the conference finals, the Indiana Pacers were without Tyrese Haliburton, their leading playmaker. These absences undeniably made the Celtics' road to the Finals smoother.

When Boston finally met a fully healthy Dallas Mavericks team in the NBA Finals, featuring Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, it seemed the Celtics would face their toughest test. However, they dispatched the Mavericks in five games, showing their dominance on the court.

Despite their impressive victory, O'Neal remains unconvinced. He emphasized that the real test for the Celtics will be whether they can replicate their success against stronger competition in the next postseason.

With powerhouse teams gearing up for the new season, O'Neal’s comments have ignited a conversation about whether the Celtics can maintain their championship form or if tougher challenges lie ahead.