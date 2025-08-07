The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their most recent series to the St Louis Cardinals to fall to 66-49 on the season. Despite the series loss, there was a big resurgence in LA's lineup. That is not Shohei Ohtani, who pitched and hit a homer on Wednesday. Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is breaking out of his slump and has thanked Freddie Freeman for his support.

“We all know who Freddie is and what he's done,” Betts told reporters, per Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation. “It's good to talk to someone who's in the grinder with you. He's just there, and he's supporting me. I just run things by him. He's always there for me. He's always been there. I love him for that.”

In his first 14 games after the All-Star Break, Betts hit .148 with a dreadful .411 OPS and only 3 RBI. That dropped his season batting average to .231 on the season with a .657 OPS. But on Tuesday, he broke out of the slump with a three-hit day, including a double. He picked up another hit in the loss on Wednesday.

Through that slump, Freeman was also struggling. The Dodgers' first baseman posted a .170 batting average in 13 games between July 5 and July 22. But that is over, with a .396 batting average and .967 OPS since July 23. Clearly, the conversations between Freeman and Betts have helped them both as the Dodgers' season rolls on.

The Dodgers have struggled of late, and the Padres have closed the gap on them in the NL West. Now that they have just a 2.5-game lead in the division, LA has to kick it into gear. They let San Diego and the Arizona Diamondbacks back in the race last summer, but charged down the stretch to take the division.

The Dodgers host the blistering hot Toronto Blue Jays in Los Angeles starting on Friday.

