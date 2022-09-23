The NBA world was hit with a bombshell report in the last few days with the Boston Celtics’ announcement regarding Ime Udoka. It was leaked all of a sudden that the coach would be suspended for an unknown time for an unknown reason. Shortly after, the reason was revealed: an improper relationship with a staff member.

The Celtics also announced that Ime Udoka will serve a one-year suspension for his actions. During a press conference this Thursday, team governor Wyc Grousbeck said that the suspension will last until June 20, 2023. After that date, the team will decide on the fate of the head coach. (via ClutchPoints)

Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck says Ime Udoka's future with the Boston Celtics will be re-evaluated following his suspension, which lasts through June 30, 2023. pic.twitter.com/Wtj0dvXfJB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

The Celtics suspended Udoka for reportedly having an affair with a female staff member. Intimate relationships between co-workers are generally frowned upon in most workplaces, and the Boston franchise is no different. It’s no surprise that when this was found out, the team made swift action to sanction those involved.

Because of this suspension, Ime Udoka’s future with the Celtics is in jeopardy. This is truly wild to think about, especially after his rookie year leading the team. Boston made it all the way to the NBA Finals thanks in large part to Udoka’s defensive philosophies. Before this scandal, the coach was almost a lock for the next three years, at the very least.

Now, Udoka could lose his first NBA coaching gig just a year into his career. The Celtics are promoting one of his assistants as the interim head coach in the meantime. We will see if Boston decides to move on from the coach after this debacle.