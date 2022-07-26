The real history of Celtics’ trade talks involving Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics surprisingly popped up in the Kevin Durant trade rumors on Monday and reportedly offered Jaylen Brown in a package to the Brooklyn Nets. His name has popped up in trade talks before, but it appears this is the first time the organization has actually considered moving the star guard.

Via Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report:

“This seems to be the first moment the Celtics have truly explored the possibility of moving Brown. All the way back in 2018, Boston never made Brown available in its efforts to land Kawhi Leonard from the Spurs, sources told B/R.”

“When Anthony Davis was on the trade block in 2019, the Celtics only internally deliberated on including Brown in a package to New Orleans—the Pelicans’ one significant offer for Davis came from Los Angeles, sources said. And when Boston inquired about Ben Simmons last fall, the Sixers held firm in their own demand for an All-Star-caliber centerpiece and additional assets, and their talks never grew substantive.”

“When Boston stumbled to 23-24 in January, team personnel only began to consider the possible returns from parting with Brown this offseason, sources said, to better optimize the Celtics’ contending window starring Jayson Tatum. The Celtics did not seriously entertain any inquiries for Brown ahead of the February trade deadline, sources said.”

“Boston has a history of deliberating over Jaylen Brown’s trade value internally. Their offer for Kevin Durant marks a new high watermark for Brown in trade negotiations.”

So the Celtics internally had discussions about trading Brown but nothing ever came to fruition. They remained committed to keeping him but with one of the best players in the world now possibly available, the franchise will do whatever it takes to get him.

As of right now though, the Nets want Marcus Smart in any trade for Durant. The Celtics remain adamant about not including the DPOY. Whether they acquire KD or not, Boston is still in a prime position to contend in 2023. But, they’ll need to certainly make Jaylen Brown feel wanted again because as we saw earlier this week, he wasn’t too pleased with the rumors, voicing his displeasure on Twitter.

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

We’ll see what happens.