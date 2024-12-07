BOSTON — Once Boston Celtics fans step into TD Garden, they're not known for their hospitality. Opposing players and coaches are always booed, but the crowd might have to make an exception on Saturday night when former Celtic Marcus Smart comes to town.

Smart's homecoming in Boston is expected to be such a spectacle that Celtics star Jayson Tatum was asked about it on Friday night after leading the C's to a 111-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Thrilled. Thrilled to see Smart,” Tatum revealed. “As you all know how much he means to this city, to this franchise. Ultimate Celtic, he'll always be a Celtic for life.”

Veterans like Al Horford and Smart taught a young Tatum what it meant to be a Celtic. The rising superstar appreciated Smart's advice and befriended him over the course of their six seasons together.

“I played with him for six years. I didn't envision a time when I wouldn't be on his team,” Tatum told reporters.

During the 2023 offseason, the Celtics dealt Smart to the Grizzlies in a shocking three-team deal that landed them center Kristaps Porzingis. This massive move paid off for the C's, as they proceeded to go 64-18 during the 2023-24 regular season and win the 2024 NBA Finals in five games.

The Grizzlies last visited Boston in February, yet Smart was sidelined with a finger injury. The Green Team blew out the undermanned Grizzlies, 131-91, marking their sixth straight win against Memphis. Boston will look to extend that winning streak on Saturday evening, but not before having some fun with Smart.

“It'll be a little weird [to play against Smart], but I'll probably go out there and tackle the sh** of him or something,” Tatum joked. “I'm excited to see him. I know the fans are going to be thrilled to have Smart back in the building. So it's gonna be a special moment.”

Why the Grizzlies want to beat the Celtics for Marcus Smart

Tatum has an even better streak against Memphis. In the 13 games Tatum has played against the Grizzlies, he's 13-0. Memphis is hungry to beat the reigning champs and end that dominant stretch to boot, per Damichael Cole.

“Sh** got to end,” Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane said.

Grizzlies point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is also motivated to upset the C's on Smart's behalf.

“You want him to get that win and get that feeling of beating the team that traded him or whatever,” Pippen Jr. commented. “At the end of the day, we want to have his back and go up there and get the win.”

Pippen Jr. might not understand how beloved Smart is in Boston. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year spent nine seasons with the Celtics and quickly became a fan favorite. His hustle and knack for winning plays won the city over, and that bond may never break. For example, Smart received a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd and “we want Marcus” chants when he couldn't even take the court in February.

Now, the 19-4 Celtics are going to get Smart. They still want the victory, especially against a 15-8 Grizzlies squad with plenty of talent. However, don't be surprised if Tatum and the rest of Smart's former teammates join in the pregame celebration for the former heart and soul of the Celtics.