The New York Giants are hoping to re-enter the playoff discussion in 2025 after not making the postseason for the last two years. A large part of the reason why the Giants are expected to make a leap this year is the play of their defensive line, which quietly turned into a formidable unit last season and added rookie Abdul Carter out of Penn State in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Recently, Carter was preparing to answer questions after a Giants training camp practice but quickly learned that rookies have to wait their turn for interviews in such situations.

Carter was politely escorted off of the podium by fellow Giants defender Brian Burns.

“We're not doing that, cuz. Go. Watch out,” Burns joked, per Giants Videos on X, formerly Twitter.

Carter reluctantly made his way off the podium with a smile.

It was a clear sign of the brewing chemistry among the Giants' defensive players, something that could come in handy as the team looks to take a step forward in the 2025 season.

An underrated unit

The Giants' overall ineptitude in the 2025 season largely overshadowed the strides that the defense was able to make. By the end of last year, the Giants boasted one of the better defensive fronts in the NFL, and that unit figures to improve even more this year with the addition of Abdul Carter, who by all accounts has been a standout so far at training camp.

The bigger question for New York this season will be the offense. On the heels of the Daniel Jones experiment finally reaching its inevitable conclusion last year, the Giants went out and brought in free agent quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

While Wilson is no longer the MVP candidate version of himself that existed with the Seattle Seahawks, he is still a capable veteran with considerable arm talent and an ability to read defenses efficiently.

That, combined with projected growth from young wide receiver standout Malik Nabers, could be enough to lift the Giants' offense out of the cellar it was in last season.