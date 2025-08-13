There are a lot of good things that come up when the NFL season starts, and besides watching the games, it's playing fantasy football. It's become a staple in friendships, family, and the workplace, and it's a way to bond with others who share the same passion for the sport. The ESPN crew does a fantasy football draft every year, as they bring on some of their top analysts and record the draft live.

This season, Adam Schefter was in on the draft, and when it was time for him to pick who he wanted on his team, he went with some insider knowledge that he got from the night before.

“There was another running back in the news today, who ended his hold-in. In Buffalo,” Schefter said before making his fantasy football pick.

Using some intel Tuesday night to draft James Cook… pic.twitter.com/K5MlEL4TLJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2025

Apparently, Schefter was going to draft somebody else before the news dropped, which left Anita Marks, who was picking right after him, in shock.

“I'm curious, how many of your friends want you in their fantasy league. It's not fair. You just picked up your phone and said, ‘Hey, are you getting a deal done?' That's not fair,” Marks jokingly said.

It could be hard playing fantasy football with Schefter since he gets the insider information before anybody, and he's definitely not going to share it with his opponents.

One of the bigger storylines in training camp this season was Cook deciding to hold-in because he wanted a contract extension from the Bills. It was almost two weeks, but the Bills finally gave Cook what he wanted, as he signed a $48 million contract with the team. Cook was a big part of what the Bills did last season, and he will once again be important to their success.

Cook tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the league last season, and he could get back to that production this year as well.

The Bills still have championship aspirations, and they have the team to do so, but they have to get over the hump. With Cook signed, everything should be good to go for them when their season starts against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.