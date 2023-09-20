Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been adding to his tattoo collection this offseason, and it got the attention of someone who's even more famous than him.

Tatum's newest tat, which reads “Life,” references an assortment of movies including White Men Can't Jump, John Q., The Incredibles, and Hitch. Renowned actor Will Smith happens to be the star of Hitch, and he's also the star of Tatum's tattoo. Except, Smith isn't doing anything cool in the artwork. In fact, the scene in question shows Smith's character, Alex Hitchens, having an allergic reaction.

Just taking a moment to appreciate Jayson Tatum for getting a tattoo of allergic-reaction Hitch pic.twitter.com/ikPQ8erDzV — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 18, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Once Tatum's tattoo was posted on Instagram, Smith saw the bizarre choice and was so puzzled that he left a comment: “I need to know why that pic,” he said before tagging Tatum.

The four-time All-Star quickly responded to Smith, telling him that'll explain it personally:

While the general public wasn't let in on the secret, Jayson Tatum revealed on Snapchat that all the characters he put on his body are from movies he loves. Plus, the outline of the tattoo itself is a reference as well, as Tatum stated that his favorite movie ever is the 1999 comedy Life.

This star-studded tattoo isn't the first of Tatum's summer. The rising star also got a design of his signature Jordan shoe on his back just a few weeks ago.

Jayson Tatum got a tattoo of his signature shoe 🔥 @brkicks (via @bredhampton) pic.twitter.com/vhbZklBcRj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 21, 2023

He has plenty more that are close to his heart, too. After the death of Kobe Bryant, Tatum's mentor and role model, he got a “24” tattoo in which the numbers are portrayed by black mambas. This unique design alludes to Bryant's patented “Mamba Mentality” and his No. 24 jersey that he donned for half his career.

Jayson Tatum’s got a new Black Mamba tattoo pic.twitter.com/L7H88mHmSO — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) August 28, 2021

Perhaps Tatum will get some more ink in the future, but for now, he's gearing up for the upcoming 2023-24 season.