Jayson Tatum is already one of the best players in the NBA today, but there's no doubt he has a higher level to reach as he tries to lead the Boston Celtics to the NBA title. With that said, former Beantown star Tony Allen expressed his desire to see Tatum take that next step in his development, and he has a pretty good idea of what the young star can add to his game.

During a conversation with Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on the “KG Certified” show, Allen shared that he wants to see more of that “seek and destroy mentality” from Tatum. He explained that Pierce had it, and so he hopes that the current Celtics superstar was able to get a better insight of that after his recent workout with The Truth.

Allen is not saying Tatum doesn't have it right now, but sure enough, he still has room to work on that quality of him.