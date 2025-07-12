New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor joined some historic company with his stolen base against the Kansas City Royals. The NL East powerhouse is currently in a super-competitive race for the divisional crown against the Philadelphia Phillies. Every game is critical as the season gets closer and closer to the All-Star break. Pete Alonso and Juan Soto have grabbed several headlines this year for their stellar play so far in 2025, but Lindor remains the face of the franchise. While he may not be near the top of the MVP lists like last season, the superstar shortstop is still putting together an All-MLB caliber season.

That continued on Saturday against a feisty Kansas City Royals team. And with his 15th stolen base of the season this afternoon, Lindor joined some legendary company. The MLB social media account gave all the details.

The Mets are truly in championship-or-bust mode after a phenomenal 2024 season. Last year's team rebounded from a 22-33 start to go on an inspiring run to the NCLS, where it eventually fell to the World Series championship Los Angeles Dodgers. While Shohei Ohtani and company are not going anywhere, the Mets are expected to be right there with the defending champs in the pennant race. However, several teams are standing in the way of an NLCS rematch.

One of those is a veteran Philadelphia Phillies squad that has been a consistent World Series contender over the past couple of years. The Chicago Cubs are also a legit threat, with one of the brightest young stars in the league in Pete Crow-Armstrong. While the Mets still have all the talent in the world to return to the Fall Classic for the first time in a decade and win their first championship in 39 years, it will be interesting to see if the front office makes any eye-opening moves before the trade deadline. Because there are concerns with the team's pitching depth, especially with the starting rotation.

Overall, though, with a player like Francisco Lindor at the helm, this franchise will continue to stay relevant for the foreseeable future. Whether the Mets can take that next step remains to be seen, but it's clear that the franchise shortstop is building a resume that should eventually land him in Cooperstown after he hangs up the cleats.

