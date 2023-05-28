The Boston Celtics are on the verge of making history.

With their Game 6 win Saturday night, the Celtics can Game 7 Monday at TD Garden in this Eastern Conference Finals to become the first NBA team to ever come back and win a series after trailing 3-0.

Guard Derrick White had a last-second tip-in that gave his team a 104-103 win. The result had Celtics legend Paul Pierce fired up on Twitter.

Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhuhhhhhhhh

Let’s goooooooooooooooooooo — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 28, 2023

Let’s see how @paulpierce34 is handling this Celtics win pic.twitter.com/cK6sovFpKL — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) May 28, 2023

Pierce has maintained huge support for the Celtics since his retirement in 2017.

He led Boston to its 17th championship in franchise history in 2008. Now, Boston is one win away from reaching the Finals and a chance at title No. 18.

The Celtics looked like they were finished in this series after they lost the first two games at home. Miami then had a 26-point win in Game 4, when it looked like Boston was all but done.

But it has since roared back in this series. The Celtics won Games 4 and 5 by double-digits and were able to overcome a Miami run in Game 6 to win.

Boston was led in Saturday’s game by forward Jayson Tatum, who had 31 points on 8-of-22 shooting. He also had 12 rebounds ad five assists.

White had 11 points, including his game-winner, on 4-of-10 shooting with six assists and three blocks.

Last season, Boston defeated the Heat in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals. These teams have met in this series three times since the 2020 season.

The winner on Monday will advance to face the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets.