Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum put on a performance of a lifetime during a Game 7 trouncing of the Philadelphia 76ers. He dropped an insane 51 points on 60.7% shooting from the field over the course of the 112-88 win. His game was so spectacular that it got Celtics legend Paul Pierce talking online:

Damn @jaytatum0 woke up today and chose violence 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾wow — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 14, 2023

That’s not all the Celtics great had to say about Tatum though. When someone came at Pierce arguing that Tatum was better than he ever was, the Hall of Famer didn’t fight back. In fact, he agreed.

That’s high praise coming from Pierce, as he helped lead the C’s to their last NBA title in 2008. Additionally, he’s a 10-time All-Star, a former legend at the University of Kansas, and a Finals MVP.

That kind of resume is hard to compete with. Yet, if there’s any current Celtic close to doing so, it’s Tatum.

Jayson Tatum in Game 7 vs The Sixers: ➼ 51 Points

➼ 13 Rebounds

➼ 5 Assists

➼ 2 Steals

➼ ZERO Turnovers

➼ Most PTS in a G7 in NBA history

➼ His playoff career high

➼ Completes the 3-2 comeback One of the best playoff performances in league history. pic.twitter.com/ZdWmPQU9PA — HOOPS EMPIRE (@HoopsEmpire_) May 14, 2023

Tatum is a four-time All-Star with one All-NBA First Team nod through six seasons in the league. He undoubtedly has accomplished a lot in a short time in the NBA, but a championship ring would put him in the conversation with other Celtics legends.

However, raising a banner is no easy feat. No Celtic has done it in the last 15 years and Boston was one game away from elimination in the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tatum’s amazing performance propelled the Celtics past the Sixers and reigning MVP Joel Embiid, but he’ll need to bring it again if they want to make it back to the NBA Finals.

Boston’s attention will now shift to the Miami Heat. While they’re an eighth seed, anyone who has watched Miami’s Jimmy Butler in the playoffs knows the Heat are much better than their record.

Tatum and company will have their hands full in the Eastern Conference Finals, but it also means they still have a shot at an NBA title.