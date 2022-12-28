By Daniel Donabedian · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it.

Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly decrease since the trade for Brogdon. He’s only entered 21 games out of 35 this season and is averaging just 10.5 minutes per outing. In comparison, Pritchard played 19.2 minutes per game during his rookie year.

Although he’s not playing much, the former first-round pick has speed and scoring talent, which is enough to garner interest from other teams around the league. According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, some NBA personnel have been considering Pritchard as a potential trade target.

One anonymous source Bulpett talked to even stated that more than one organization is interested in what Pritchard has to offer.

“I like what I see, but it’s hard to say for sure if [Pritchard] could do more with a better opportunity,” said the source. “And first you have to ask if he’s better than what you have and if he’ll even get more of a look with your team. It’s hard to say, but I know I’m not the only team checking on him.”

The Oregon phenom is only 24 years old and more than capable of contributing off the bench or even in an infrequent starting role. He can move the ball quickly and hit consistently from deep, however, his small size does make him a target for opposing offenses.

🚨 Payton Pritchard beats the buzzer 🚨 pic.twitter.com/f3WnWt2RvP — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 17, 2022

For Boston, a trade wouldn’t be out of the question. The Celtics’ team chemistry is great, but they don’t have much reason to keep Pritchard around outside of him filling in for injured guards. They could deal him for some late-round picks to prepare for the future or even try and score some more bench depth.

Either way, the C’s don’t need to trade Pritchard, but doing so couldn’t hurt.