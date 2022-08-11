The Boston Celtics have emerged as a legitimate trade suitor for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Ever since Boston was rumored to have offered a package headlined by Jaylen Brown for Durant, the speculation has only intensified.

Reports that Durant wants to play with Marcus Smart, which emerged Wednesday, had people wondering. How could the Celtics trade for Durant if Smart wasn’t in the deal? Perhaps by including talented center Robert Williams? It’s a good idea in theory, but one that reportedly doesn’t appeal to Boston. Kurt Helin of NBC Sports has the details.

“That said, even without Smart (or Robert Williams III, sources told NBC Sports he is not available), a Celtics offer with Jaylen Brown may be the best one the Nets will see.”

Per Helin, Celtics center Robert Williams is “not available” in Kevin Durant trade talks with the Nets. As Helin goes on to note, the best offer Brooklyn may get from Boston is likely to be centered around Brown.

That doesn’t feel like a package destined to entice the Nets, who have made it clear they are looking for a massive haul for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

It makes perfect sense why the Celtics wouldn’t want to move on from Williams- even for Durant. The 24-year-old big man averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in 61 starts for Boston last season.

He helped Boston field the league’s best defense in terms of opponent points per game. In short, the Celtics view him as an important part of their championship core.

Don’t expect Robert Williams to pop up in any Celtics Kevin Durant trade talks.