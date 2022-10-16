RUMOR: Latest report on Grant Williams’ contract negotiations does not bode well for Celtics future

Grant Williams is now entering the final year of his rookie-scale deal. Unless he agrees to an extension with the Boston Celtics, the 23-year-old could end up walking away as a free agent next summer.

On Wednesday, conflicting reports emerged about Williams’ negotiations with the Celtics. On Friday, NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Grant’s camp still hasn’t found a common ground with the team:

The Boston Celtics and forward Grant Williams are at an impasse amid rookie-scale contract extension negotiations with Monday’s deadline rapidly looming, league sources told HoopsHype. A deal in the $14-15 million annual range would likely be enough for Williams to agree to an extension, league sources told HoopsHype. However, it’s unlikely the Celtics are willing to reach that figure in negotiations with the clock ticking.

Williams is set to pocket $4.3 million this season. He played a key role for the Celtics’ NBA Finals run last season, though, and he’s clearly demanding a significant pay increase beyond 2022-23.

Grant Williams had his best year as a pro last season, averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, while also connecting on 1.4 triples per game on a highly-efficient 41.1-percent clip.

As Scotto reports, Williams appears to already have named his price, so it’s now up to the Celtics to determine whether or not they feel that the 6-foot-6 power forward has done enough to warrant such a substantial pay hike.

Whichever way the wind blows here, what is clear is that a lot will be riding this coming season for Williams heading into his fourth year in the NBA.