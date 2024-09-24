Despite coming off one of the most dominant championship runs, the Boston Celtics had some intriguing storylines this summer in relation to Jaylen Brown and the Team USA Olympic roster. Brown made some cryptic posts throughout the summer, seemingly hinting that he should have been included, and he was asked about that right away in his first media appearance with the Celtics ahead of training camp, and he had a hilarious response.

“God damn question number one,” Jaylen Brown said with a laugh. “Can't warm up a little? S**t.”

There is little doubt that Brown would have liked to have been a part of the roster this summer, and many thought that there was some potential resentment and tension based on the decision to leave him off. Ultimately, it seems like Brown is in a good mood ahead of the start of the upcoming season, given that he laughed off the question. Hopefully, it does not impact the upcoming season.

Celtics try to become dynasty after winning 1st championship as a group

The Celtics had been close for many years with the group of players headlined by Jayson Tatum and Brown. Some key moves, like adding Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, got them over the hump last season after putting together a historic regular season as well.

Boston unquestionably comes into this season as the favorites to at least get back to the NBA Finals and represent the Eastern Conference. Teams like the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are trying to close that gap, but it remains to be seen.

There is some stiff competition in the Western Conference as well, but the Celtics have arguably the deepest team in the NBA. It will be interesting to see how Boston follows up on their historic championship season, the sights will be set on going back-to-back.