Joe Mazzulla and Jayson Tatum might need to be looking at Celtics trade targets like Precious Achiuwa and Jalen Duren.

There obviously is not much to change in the Boston Celtics system. Joe Mazzulla has been efficient in using his core of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis. They currently hold a nine-win record while only dropping two close games so far in the season. However, their depth in the big man position leaves a lot to be desired given the amount of screens and picks that they run throughout the year. The injury of Neemias Queta also did not help in this. Maybe, Celtics trade targets like Precious Achiuwa, or Jalen Duren could be of help moving forward.

Precious Achiuwa joins the Celtics' system

The Toronto Raptors big man does not need a lot of minutes or to stuff the stat sheet to make an impact. He is able to help set up the offense. Working alongside Dennis Schroder just by setting screens and boxing out to get second-chance opportunities. Precious Achiuwa, however, is not afraid to take the open shot or drive to the rim regardless of how many bodies are on him. This has notched him a serviceable 6.8 points per game along with 6.6 boards on average. Flashes of great playmaking and court vision have also been seen from him this season. He notched two assists per game so far which proves how versatile he is on both ends of the floor.

Jayson Tatum and Joe Mazzulla could use him to bolster the highly-ranked Celtics offense. It makes it easier for guards like Jrue Holiday or scorers like Jaylen Brown to create separation from their defenders. More than that, clogging up the paint on defense will also not be a problem given how dominating Achiuwa can be.

Moreover, this Celtics trade target can thrive on drop coverage given his decent lateral quickness. Being able to play him along with Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford will help the Celtics a lot. Other big men could roam while Achiuwa takes on the ball handler on the perimeter. Overall, this addition opens up the offense and defense by a large margin with, hopefully, not much cost.

Jalen Duren helps the Celtics win now and in the future

The lineup of Celtics big men will either get too old or expensive as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown enter the peaks of their careers. Kristaps Porzingis' contract could be a problem moving forward if they do win the Larry O'Brien trophy. Bringing in a young center now with the same lateral quickness, albeit with not much perimeter shooting, could boost them on both ends.

The Detroit Pistons will surely have a big asking price for Jalen Duren. But, this is for good reason. He is an elite double-double machine. Averages of 12.6 points per game while cleaning up the boards 10.6 times a game spell the difference between an elite contender to a clear favorite. The Mazzulla system needs a massive lob threat with a high vertical who could also protect the rim. This Celtics trade target is able to excel at both of those needs. Playing along the second unit with Payton Pritchard and other smaller forwards makes them one of the deepest benches in the league. It will take a lot to get him but it will pay off in the long run.

The Celtics do not need much and have not shown much signs of collapse. But, will they gamble on any of these players moving forward?