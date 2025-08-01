The New York Yankees made two notable roster moves following the 2025 MLB trade deadline, optioning right-handers Ian Hamilton and Yerry De Los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The move came just hours after New York overhauled its bullpen by adding three arms on deadline day — David Bednar, Camilo Doval, and Jake Bird.

The shakeup signals a clear shift as the club looks to solidify late-inning stability down the stretch.

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the roster moves made shortly after the deadline closed.

“The Yankees optioned right-handers Ian Hamilton and Yerry De Los Santos to Triple-A with the new relievers coming aboard.”

Hamilton, who posted a 3.82 ERA with 41 strikeouts and one save across 35 appearances in 2024, has taken a noticeable step back this season. In 2025, the right-hander has a 2-1 record with a 4.27 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 36 outings. His 12.9% walk rate has raised concerns, and his recent struggles have been especially evident—allowing an 8.53 ERA over his last seven appearances. The option to Triple-A provides a chance for Hamilton to reset and potentially return later in the season.

De Los Santos’ demotion raised more eyebrows. Despite posting a strong 1.78 ERA in 25.1 innings, he carried a low strikeout rate (13.9%) and a high walk rate (11.9%). Recently activated from the injured list on July 26th, the right-hander was likely optioned due to roster constraints rather than performance. His ability to generate ground balls and eat innings still makes him a viable depth piece should injuries arise.

New York's bullpen issues have reached a breaking point. Since the beginning of June, the Yankees rank 26th in bullpen ERA at 4.89 and 29th in reliever WAR. Even with closer Devin Williams rebounding from a rough April, the group posted a 6.27 ERA across July alone. The bullpen’s inconsistency has been the primary reason the team slipped out of first place in the American League East and into the Wild Card mix.

In response, the front office moved aggressively at the deadline, acquiring Bednar, who owns a 2-5 record with a 2.37 ERA, 17 saves, and 51 strikeouts over 42 appearances. Doval brings a 4-2 record with a 3.09 ERA, 15 saves, and 50 strikeouts in 47 outings. Bird rounds out the group with a 4-1 record, a 4.73 ERA, and 62 strikeouts across 45 appearances. Together, they add much-needed power, experience, and late-inning depth to a bullpen that desperately needs it.

New York, now 60-49 after a win over the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday afternoon, trails the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays by 3.5 games. The Yankees' front office clearly recognizes the urgency to tighten up the bullpen and address a stretch where seven of their last 10 losses came by two runs or fewer.

This was not just standard roster maintenance. By optioning Hamilton and De Los Santos, the club cleared space for relievers built to protect leads and close out tight games. With Aaron Judge still working back from injury and Clarke Schmidt out for the season, every inning carries weight. After reaching the World Series last year and falling short, the bullpen overhaul signals a clear intent to get back and finish the job.