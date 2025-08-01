The Washington Commanders authored one of the great turnarounds in the NFL last season. They went from a 4-13 season in 2023 to a 12-5 regular-season finish that allowed them to earn a Wild Card spot in the NFL playoffs.

It didn't stop there for first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. They recorded postseason road victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions, and that allowed them to challenge the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The dream came to an end against the Eagles, but the future looked very promising for the Commanders.

Much of that was due to the pitch and catch combination of Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The receiver has been one of the best in football since he was drafted out of Ohio State in the third round in 2019. He had an excellent season in 2024 when he caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.

McLaurin has been discussing a new contract with the team, but he is unhappy with the progress of those talks. As a result, he has requested a trade by the Commanders.

Commanders could pay a big price if they move McLaurin

McLaurin signed a three-year contract with the Commanders in 2022 that pays him $22.8 million per season. The receiver is not happy because he does not believe he is being paid enough compared to other top receivers. His salary ranks 18th in the NFL among wide outs, and he believes he is significantly better than the 18th best receiver in the league.

The top nine wideouts in the NFL all make at least $30 million per season, and it is expected that McLaurin would like his salary to at least rank with that group. DK Metcalf was also drafted in 2019, and the Steelers are paying him $33 million this season.

Daniels had a brilliant rookie season under center for the Commanders. He was supported by a solid running game and excellent blocking from his offensive line. However, he may have gotten the biggest assist from McLaurin.

In addition to his team-leading receiving numbers, he was the team's best threat every time he stepped on to the field. If opponents did not give him double coverage on a consistent basis, it would have made it more difficult for tight end Zach Ertz and running back Brian Robinson to produce in the Washington offense.

The Commanders have added star wideout Deebo Samuel in the offseason, and the Commanders may be under the impression that the former 49er can step in if McLaurin holds out or is traded.

Samuel spent most of the 2024 season battling injuries and it may be difficult for him to get back to top form in his first year with a new team.